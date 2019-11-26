Mrs. Frances Marie Mathis Arthur, age 88, of Lake City, FL. passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Evergreen Cemetery in Jasper, FL. with Bro. Joseph Richardson officiating. The family will receive friends at Harry T. Reid Funeral Home beginning at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday.
Frances was born in Jasper, FL. to the late Will and Jimmie Beckham Mathis. She grew up in a house full of brothers so she learned early how to stand her ground and keep them in check. She loved family and in later years was always there when they needed her. Frances loved gardening and her flowers as most women do. She was a great cook and enjoyed hosting. Frances was a member of the Evangelist Church of God in Lake City and was faithful in her attendance until her health began to fail.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her son, James Ronald Jimmy Bell, step son, Lloyd Arthur, Jr. and grandson, William Smith. She was also preceded in death by her three brothers, Sonny Mathis, Ronnie Mathis and Louie Mathis.
Survivors include her husband of 52 years, Lloyd Arthur; her son, Lester Smith (Sharon) of Sneads, FL.; her daughter, Marie McCormick (James) of Marianna, FL.; her two step children, George Arthur (Trudy) of Beaufort, S.C. and Della Bishop (Nick) of Port St. Lucie, FL.; 15 grandchildren, 32 great grandchildren, several great great-grandchildren, numerous nieces & nephews, other family members and a host of friends.
HARRY T. REID FUNERAL HOME is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Lake City Reporter on Nov. 26, 2019