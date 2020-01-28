Guest Book View Sign Service Information Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home 3596 South Highway 441 Lake City , FL 32025 (386)-752-1954 Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Gwen O'Steen, 84, of Lake City, passed away on Saturday afternoon, January 25, 2020 at the Lake City Medical Center after a sudden illness. She was born in Lake City on December 11, 1935 to the late Henry Jones and Alfie Chasteen Jones and lived a majority of her life here in Lake City. She traveled with her husband as he served in the Air Force for the better part of 21 years, before returning to Lake City in 1973. She was a Pastors wife and was a faithful servant along his side as they ministered at First Baptist Church, White Springs; Calvary Baptist Church, Lake City; and Bethlehem Baptist Church, Lake City; but she was more affectionately known as Miss Cake of Lake City for the better part of 40 years, baking many cakes for people in Columbia County. In her spare time, she enjoyed reading, loved working with her plants, playing her computer games and spending as much time as she could playing with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by four sisters and one brother.

She is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Pastor Lowell O'Steen of Lake City; children; Alan O'Steen (Jeri) of Lakeland, Keith O'Steen (Staci) of Lake City and Karen McClain (Bobby) of Fort White; grandchildren, Bryan O'Steen (Susan), Shane O'Steen, Shauna Teele (John), Marcus McClain, Nicholas O'Steen, Tristan O'Steen and Sierra McClain; great-grandchildren; Kaiden O'Steen, Nolan O'Steen, Macy O'Steen, Hannah O'Steen and Summer Teele. Numerous extended family members and friends also survive.

Funeral services for Mrs. Gwen will be conducted on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. in the Gateway-Forest Lawn Memorial Chapel with Brother Bob Richter, Pastor of Bethlehem Baptist Church and Pastor John Teele, Bold City Church, Jacksonville officiating. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 P.M. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations please be considered to the Gideons International, P.O. Box 1805, Lake City, FL, 32056 and/or Bethlehem Baptist Church, P.O. Box 3325, Lake City, FL, 32056.

