Mrs. Helen Hayes Burnsed
Mrs. Helen Hayes Burnsed, age 85, of Lake City, FL, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 10, at her residence Solaris Healthcare of Port Charlotte, FL, following a long illness. She is the daughter of the late Leroy and Phoebe Brown of Lake Butler . She and her late husband, Rev. Ernest E. Hayes of Ellisville, pastored together at Everybody's Tabernacle Assembly of God from 1961-1975. She worked at Lake City Community College until she retired in 1996. She was the bookkeeper for many years with the Columbia County Fair Association. She was a member of Christian Heritage Church. Helen enjoyed landscaping her home, cooking for her family and truly enjoyed her longtime friendships with people of the local community.
In the fall of 2010, her daughter moved her to Port Charlotte, FL, due to health concerns. She was faithful to her church family at First Baptist of Port Charlotte, FL. She enjoyed weekly fellowship with her Sunday School class and "Lunch Bunch" friends. She resided at an assisted living facility from 2017-2019, there she participated in her favorite activities which were painting, crafts, bingo, singing and dancing.
Helen is preceded in death by her first husband, Rev. Ernest E. Hayes of 30 years; her second husband, Kenneth Burnsed, of 7 years; three brothers, Jimmy Brown of Lake City, FL; Hubert Brown of Dade City, FL; Jerry Brown of Dade City, FL; one sister, Shirley Linser of Trilby, FL.
Helen is survived by one sister, Geraldine (Junior) Allen of Dade City, FL; her son and daughter-in-law, Dale and Kim Hayes of Lake Butler, FL; her daughter and son-in-law, Pamela and Jeffrey Stevens of Port Charlotte, FL; six grandchildren, Kimberly (James) Polak of Port Charlotte, FL; Christopher Killam of Watertown, NY; Hannah (Chris) Williams of Brooker, FL; Joshua (Colleen) Hayes of NY; Sarah Hayes of Lake Butler, FL; and Craig Stevens of Albany, OR; eight great-grandchildren, Jimmy Polak; Isaiah and Elaenor Killam; Cason and Charlee Williams; Ellie Marie and Tucker Allen Hayes; and Noah Stevens. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Memorial services will be handled by GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN of Lake City, FL. The date and time is pending .

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lake City Reporter on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home
3596 S. Highway 441
Lake City, FL 32025
(386) 752-1954
July 22, 2020
Pam, Dale and family, I will always remember your sweet, sweet mother. She and your dad were such a blessing to our family when we moved to Lake City and members of Everybody’s Tabernacle Church. My thoughts and prayers are going up for you and your family during this time.
Sandy (Ross) Clayton
Friend
July 21, 2020
Although I hadnt had the pleasure of meeting Helen personally, I heard many wonderful things about her. At a time when you may feel like your heart will never heal, I pray that your family will find peace and comfort in knowing that she is now with God and forever watching over those she loved.
Suzanne VanEpps
