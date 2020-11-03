Mrs. Helen Hayes Burnsed

Mrs. Helen Hayes Burnsed, age 85, of Lake City, FL, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 10, at her residence Solaris Healthcare of Port Charlotte, FL, following a long illness. She is the daughter of the late Leroy and Phoebe Brown of Lake Butler . She and her late husband, Rev. Ernest E. Hayes of Ellisville, pastored together at Everybody's Tabernacle Assembly of God from 1961-1975. She worked at Lake City Community College until she retired in 1996. She was the bookkeeper for many years with the Columbia County Fair Association . She was a member of Christian Heritage Church. Helen enjoyed landscaping her home , cooking for her family and truly enjoyed her longtime friendships with people of the local community.

In the fall of 2010, her daughter moved her to Port Charlotte, FL, due to health concerns. She was faithful to her church family at First Baptist of Port Charlotte, FL. She enjoyed weekly fellowship with her Sunday School class and "Lunch Bunch" friends. She resided at an assisted living facility from 2017-2019, there she participated in her favorite activities which were painting, crafts, bingo ,singing and dancing.

Helen is preceded in death by her first husband, Rev. Ernest E. Hayes of 30 years; her second husband, Kenneth Burnsed, of 7 years; three brothers, Jimmy Brown of Lake City, FL; Hubert Brown of Dade City, FL; Jerry Brown of Dade City, FL; one sister, Shirley Linser of Trilby, FL. Friends and Family are invited to a Celebration of Life Graveside service handled by Gateway-Forest Lawn of Lake City, FL. on Saturday November 7th @ 10:30 am. A Luncheon following the service will be held at the Holiday Inn & Suites of Lake City, 404 NW Hall of Fame Drive.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store