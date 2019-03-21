Mrs. Helen K. Brewer, age 91, of Commerce, GA died Sunday, March 10, 2019 at Hill Haven Nursing Home. Mrs. Brewer was born in Commerce to the late William Armenius and Tressie Power Kesler. She was a member of Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church and was retired from Columbia County, FL school system. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Brewer was preceded in death by her husband, George Verner Brewer; sister, Geneva Nix; and brother, William "Dub" Kesler.

Mrs. Brewer is survived by her sons, Kenneth Brewer (Deedra) of Commerce and George David Brewer (Christine) of Lake City, FL; and grandsons, Jacob and Kyle Brewer both of Commerce.

Memorial service will be held Saturday, March 23rd at 2 PM at the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home with Rev. James Dumas officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Saturday from 1 to 2 PM.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Gideons International, P.O. Box 225, Commerce, GA 30529.

LITTLE-WARD FUNERAL HOME, Commerce is in charge of arrangements.