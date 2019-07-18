Guest Book View Sign Service Information Cooper Funeral Home 251 Ne Washington St Lake City , FL 32055 (386)-752-3566 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Trinity United Methodist Church 248 NE Martin Luther King Street Lake City , FL View Map Service 11:00 AM New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church 550 NE Martin Luther King Street Lake City , FL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Helen Morgan age 89, resident of Lake City, passed away Tuesday July 9, 2019 at Shands U F in Gainesville, FL. surrounded by her loving family when a true Angle called her home. She was the third oldest of eight sibling of the late Mrs. England Jones Cobb and Mr. Rudolph Cobb. She was raised by the late Alberta Lovette and Essie Mae Dixon and was a faithful member of Falling Creek Missionary Baptist Church.

She attended grade school at Falling Creek and Richardson High School and was a graduate of the class of 1949.

She was united in Holy Matrimony to the late Mr. James Buddy Duncan Morgan and to this union six children was born.

She was employed and retired from Northeast Florida State Hospital after twenty- five plus years of service.

She is survived by her children: James Morgan, Jr., Lonnie (Shelia) Morgan, Patricia Morgan, Terry Morgan, Timothy Morgan and Latoshi Morgan (Pecola). Sibling Ralph Jones, Fred Cobb and Mildred Jones (Elijah) Haddock and a host of other relatives,friends and community.

Mrs. Helen Morgan service will be held Saturday 11:00am July 20,2019 at New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, 550 NE Martin Luther King Street, Lake City, Fl. Rev Alvin J. Baker, Pastor and Dr. Rev. Antonio Carlisle, Eulogist. Interment will follow in the Memorial Cemetery on Lake Jeffery Road. Visitation for the family and friends will be Friday July 19, 2019 5:00pm until 7:00pm at Trinity United Methodist Church, 248 NE Martin Luther King Street, Lake City, FL.

Arrangements Entrusted to: COOPER FUNERAL HOME 251 NE Washington Street, Lake City, FL. Willis O. Cooper, L. F. D. Mrs. Helen Morgan age 89, resident of Lake City, passed away Tuesday July 9, 2019 at Shands U F in Gainesville, FL. surrounded by her loving family when a true Angle called her home. She was the third oldest of eight sibling of the late Mrs. England Jones Cobb and Mr. Rudolph Cobb. She was raised by the late Alberta Lovette and Essie Mae Dixon and was a faithful member of Falling Creek Missionary Baptist Church.She attended grade school at Falling Creek and Richardson High School and was a graduate of the class of 1949.She was united in Holy Matrimony to the late Mr. James Buddy Duncan Morgan and to this union six children was born.She was employed and retired from Northeast Florida State Hospital after twenty- five plus years of service.She is survived by her children: James Morgan, Jr., Lonnie (Shelia) Morgan, Patricia Morgan, Terry Morgan, Timothy Morgan and Latoshi Morgan (Pecola). Sibling Ralph Jones, Fred Cobb and Mildred Jones (Elijah) Haddock and a host of other relatives,friends and community.Mrs. Helen Morgan service will be held Saturday 11:00am July 20,2019 at New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, 550 NE Martin Luther King Street, Lake City, Fl. Rev Alvin J. Baker, Pastor and Dr. Rev. Antonio Carlisle, Eulogist. Interment will follow in the Memorial Cemetery on Lake Jeffery Road. Visitation for the family and friends will be Friday July 19, 2019 5:00pm until 7:00pm at Trinity United Methodist Church, 248 NE Martin Luther King Street, Lake City, FL.Arrangements Entrusted to: COOPER FUNERAL HOME 251 NE Washington Street, Lake City, FL. Willis O. Cooper, L. F. D. Published in Lake City Reporter on July 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Lake City Reporter Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close