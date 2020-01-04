Mrs. Jacqueline Yvonne Anderson, 69, of Lake Butler, passed away on December 27, 2019 at 7:25 A.M.. She was loved and survived by her three children, Sherry Esposito, Bernard Anderson, Jr. and Patty Hollingshead; and her son-in-law, Brian Esposito, Sr., who helped take amazing care of her until the end. She is also survived by her other son-in-law, Patrick Hollingshead and her grandkids, Michael Esposito, Jersee Anderson, Connor Anderson, Braelynn Larson and Aldin Hollingshead. She will be greatly missed.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction and care of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S. US HWY 441, Lake City, FL, 32025, 386-752-1954. Please leave words of comfort for the family at www.gatewayforestlawn.com.
Published in Lake City Reporter on Jan. 4, 2020