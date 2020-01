Mrs. Jacqueline Yvonne Anderson, 69, of Lake Butler, passed away on December 27, 2019 at 7:25 A.M.. She was loved and survived by her three children, Sherry Esposito, Bernard Anderson, Jr. and Patty Hollingshead; and her son-in-law, Brian Esposito, Sr., who helped take amazing care of her until the end. She is also survived by her other son-in-law, Patrick Hollingshead and her grandkids, Michael Esposito, Jersee Anderson, Connor Anderson, Braelynn Larson and Aldin Hollingshead. She will be greatly missed.Cremation arrangements are under the direction and care of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S. US HWY 441, Lake City, FL, 32025, 386-752-1954. Please leave words of comfort for the family at www.gatewayforestlawn.com.