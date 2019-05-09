Mrs. Jane Ida Sommerfeld, 81, passed away Sunday, May 5, 2019, at the Lake City Medical Center following an extended illness. she was the daughter of the late Lawrence and Ida Schillerd Reed, she was preceded in death by her husband Myles Sommerfeld one son Jeffery Sommerfeld a brother Jack Reed and one sister Marion Stallions, and two grandchildren and one great grandchild also preceded her in death. She had made Lake City her home for the past twenty-seven years after moving here from Alpena, MI. she was a member of My Redeemer Lutheran Church and enjoyed playing Bunco, crafting with beads, she was an avid bowler and a member of the five hundred Club.

She is survived by one son Theodore Sommerfeld (Mary) Alpena, MI, two daughters Susan Rouleau (Greg) AK; and Valerie Urban (Skeeter) Alpena, MI, three sisters Hazel Irwin (Lyn) Alpena, MI; Margaret Clemens (Jim) Alpena, MI; Bonnie Buncher (Ron) Lake City, FL; two brothers Lawrence Reed (Ella) Standish, MI, and Jerry Reed (Gail Lynn) Alpena, MI and nine grandchildren, nine great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild also survives.

A Memorial service will be held Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. at My Redeemer Lutheran Church in Lake City, FL; with Reverend Steven Fair officiating. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of DEES-PARRISH FAMILY FUNERAL HOME. 458 South Marion Avenue Lake City, FL. 32025.