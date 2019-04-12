Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Mrs. Janice M. Davis, 56, a lifelong resident of Lake City died unexpectedly late Tuesday evening, April 9, 2019, in the Shands at Lake Shore Hospital E.R.. Mrs. Davis was the daughter of the late Jake and Betty Jo Wheeler Raulerson and was a member of the 1981 graduating class of Columbia High School. She had been employed with Eastside Care ALF for more than thirty years and most recently the Columbia County School Board at Richardson Middle School for the past couple years. Mrs. Davis enjoyed doing yard work, planting all sorts and colors of flowers, riding motorcycles as a member of the Christian Motorcycle Association and especially spending time with her grandchildren. She was a longtime and very active member of the First Full Gospel Church, currently serving as the Church Coordinator.

She is survived by her husband of thirty-eight years, James T. JIMMY Davis; daughters and sons-in-law, Vicky and Danny Green, Heather and Hoyle Crowder, Jr., and Crystal and Matthew Bryson all of Lake City; her brothers, Benny Raulerson of Jacksonville, FL; Glen, Brit and Jeff Raulerson all of Lake City and sisters, Allie Raulerson and Alma Howes both of Lake City. Six grandchildren also survive.

Funeral services for Mrs. Davis will be conducted at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, April 13, 2019 in the First Full Gospel Church with Pastor Stan Ellis officiating assisted by Rev. Cagney Tanner. Interment will follow in the Ebenezer Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5-7:00 Friday evening at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of the DEES-PARRISH FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 458 S. Marion Ave., Lake City, FL 32025 (386)752-1234

