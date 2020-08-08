Mrs. Joann C. Dicks, age 75, of Lake City, Florida died Wednesday, Aug. 5, following an extended illness. Mrs. Dicks had resided in Lake City, Florida all of life and worked as a beautician for most of her life. She attended Hopeful Baptist Church and loved shopping and her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Joe L. and Magdeline Carver and her brother, Infant Boy Carver.

She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Roosevelt Dicks of Lake City, Florida: her son, Travis (Melissa) Dicks of Lake City, Florida: her sister, Laverne Larson of Lake City, Florida: three grandchildren, Olivia Taylor Dicks, Wesley Joe Dicks and Ruby Jean Dicks also survive.

A graveside service to honor the life of Mrs. Dicks will be held at 11 A.M. Monday, Aug. 10, in the Bethel United Methodist Church Cemetery. Visitation and gathering with the family will be one hour before services at the cemetery. GUERRY FUNERAL HOME, 2659 S.W. Main Blvd., Lake City, Florida is in charge of arrangements.

