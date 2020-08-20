Mrs. Josephine Young Fleming a resident of White Springs, Florida passed away August 16, 2020.

Mrs. Josephine Young Fleming is survived by her sons: Joseph Byrden and Roy Eddie Byrden and many other family members.

Visitation for family and friends will be held Friday, August 21, 2020 at Douglas M. Udell Funeral Home from 4:00 until 6:00 p.m. We ask that you please maintain Social Distance, wear a face mask, and make sure the family and you are safe. Graveside services for Mrs. Josephine Young Fleming will be Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Eastside Memorial Cemetery in White Springs, Florida. DOUGLAS M. UDELL AND SONS OF DOUGLAS M. UDELL FUNERAL HOME are in Charge of all arrangements. Call :386-362-4189, 386-209-0223 or 386-344-4309.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store