Mrs. Joyce Terrell Clyatt, age 87, of Providence, Florida passed away Tuesday, October 15th, in the Select Specialty Hospital, Gainesville, Florida. Mrs. Clyatt was a lifelong resident of Providence, Florida and was an active member of the Old Providence Baptist Church. She enjoyed many things such as sewing, traveling, coloring, and music. She thoroughly enjoyed spending time with her family and will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lonnie Doc M. Clyatt, Jr., parents, Walter and Minnie Terrell, Son-in-law Tommy Baisden, five brothers and two sisters. She is survived by her two sons, Ricky Clyatt and Steve Clyatt, both of Providence, Florida: One daughter, Shelly Baisden of Providence, Florida: Four Grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren also survive.
A Funeral service to honor the life of Mrs. Clyatt will be held at 11 A.M. Saturday, October 19th, in the Old Providence Baptist Church, Lake Butler, Florida with Rev. Tim Stout, Pastor, officiating. Interment will be in Old Providence Baptist Cemetery. Visitation and gathering with the family will be from 10 to 11 A.M. Saturday (One hour before services) at the church. Arrangements are under the care of GUERRY FUNERAL HOME, 2659 SW Main Blvd, Lake City, Fl., 32025. Please leave words of love and comfort for the family at www.guerryfuneralhome.com
Published in Lake City Reporter on Oct. 18, 2019