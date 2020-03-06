Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mrs. Julianne Bradden. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Julianne Braden, age 77, passed away Tuesday, March 3rd, in North Florida Regional Medical Center, Gainesville, Florida after succumbing to a long illness. Known for her kindness, patience, and internal strength, she quietly responded to the needs of others all of her life. Her dedication to family, friends, and the church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints was extraordinary. Julie was born in Miami, Florida to Dr. Thomas Earl and Elspeth Kelley Moore. She graduated from Southwest Miami High School and attended Stephens College in Columbia, Missouri. As a young adult, she joined the Mormon Church and served in numerous callings in Miami and Lake City, Florida. While working in the Family History Center in Lake City, Julies interest in genealogy and her computer skills led her to engage and teach many people to hone their family's lineage. She continued her genealogy tutoring until her death. For years following the death of her parents, Julie served as General Manager of the family business. Julie was a member of the Edward Rutledge Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) as well.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Manley Braden and her parents, Dr. Thomas Earl and Elspeth Braden. She is survived by her Son, Phillip (Marcy) Braden of Lake City, FL; Daughter, Jenifer (James) Walker of Paisley, FL; Sister, Marie Wolf of Palm Coast, FL; two Brothers, Wayne (Margaret) Kelley, of Falls Church, VA and Roy Kelley, of Miami, FL; Granddaughter, Nina (David) Morris of Paisley, FL; and Grandson, Jesse Braden of Lake City, FL. Four Great-Grandsons, two Nieces, two Nephews, and her constant companion/confidante beloved dog, Tiffy also survive.

The funeral services to honor the life of Mrs. Braden will be held at 2 P.M., Monday, March 9th in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 1293 SW Bascom Norris Drive, Lake City, FL, with Bishop Kyle Wright officiating. Visitation and gathering with the family will be from 4-6 P.M., Sunday, March 8th at Guerry Funeral Home-Lake City. Interment, led by a procession, will be at Oak Grove Cemetery, Providence, FL.

