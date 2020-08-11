1/1
Mrs. Julie Pearce Swanson
Mrs. Julia Pearce Swanson, Age 92, of Dowling Park, Florida died Thursday, August 6, following an extended illness. Mrs. Swanson had resided at the Advent Christian Village in Dowling Park, Florida for over 30 years. She loved being a wife, mother, & homemaker.
She was preceded in death by her husband Robert (Bob) Swanson, son Johnny Swanson, sisters Agnes Cox, Janet Pearce, & brother Maurice Pearce.
She is survived by her daughter Janet Swanson Lord, Lake City, FL, son Jeff (Wanda) Swanson of Largo, FL; 3 grandchildren, Erin (Vincent) Golshani (Savannah, GA), Jeremiah Swanson, & Julie M. Swanson both of Largo, FL. She is also survived by a great-granddaughter Millie Golshani (Savannah, GA) who loved her Ginnie very much. Nieces & nephews also survive.
A celebration of Julies life will be held & announced at a later date.
Memorial may be made to the Advent Christian Village Benevolent Fund at P.O. Box 4305, Dowling Park, FL, 32064

Published in Lake City Reporter on Aug. 11, 2020.
