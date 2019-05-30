Mrs. June Elizabeth Law, 73, passed away Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at her residence following an extended illness. She was the daughter of the late Wilmer and Rethea Bullard Milton. She is preceded in death by her late husband Larry Law and two brothers Quincey Milton and Edger Spradley. She was a member of Parkview Baptist Church, she owned and operated Miltons Country Store for many years. Her and her late husband owned and operated Laws Seafood Market for over forty years. She was a lifelong resident of Columbia County and a pillar of the community of Deep Creek Florida where she lived.

She is survived by her two daughters Wendy Bannister (Derrick) Lake City, FL, Tracy Law, Deep Creek FL; two sons Coby Law (Julia) Deep Creek, FL; Max Law (Carmen) Branford, FL; one son in law Nathan Markham, Lake City, FL; three sisters, Maryann Raulerson, Lake City, FL; and Geraldine Feagle, Lake City, FL; and Linda Gail Williams, grandchildren Avery and Cidney Bannister, Alanis Koberline, Ryder Law, Chris and Whitney Law, Davin, Dylan, Joshua, Miranda and Logan Markham and six great grandchildren also survive.

Graveside services will be conducted Friday, May 31, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. in Scotts Cemetery with Reverend Howard Thomas officiating. Interment will follow the service at Scotts Cemetery. DEES-PARRISH FAMILY FUNERAL HOME is in charge of all arrangements 458 South Marion Avenue Lake City, FL. 32025.