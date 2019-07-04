Mrs. Kimberley A. "Kim" Combs, 58, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, June 29, 2019, in the Mission Hospital in Asheville, North Carolina. Born and raised in Columbia County, she was the daughter of the late Lamar & Adelphia Coleman Williams. Kim was a member of the 1978 graduating class at Columbia High School and was a homemaker. She lived all of her life here until just this past year when she relocated with her husband to Franklin, North Carolina, an area she dearly loved. Kim enjoyed gardening, working in the yard, and crafting but first and foremost she adored the times she spent with her much beloved grandchildren. Kim was a member of the Hopeful Baptist Church.
She is survived by her husband of thirty-two years, Randy Combs of Franklin, North Carolina; a son and his wife, Jared and Amy Combs; and her grandchildren, Jayden, Chloe, Zaelyn and Bryce Combs all of Lake City. Numerous other family members and friends also survive.
Funeral services for Kim will be conducted at 3:00 PM Monday, July 8, 2019 in the chapel of the Dees-Parrish Family Funeral Home. Interment will follow in the Hopeful Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:00PM-3:00PM Monday in the chapel of the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of the DEES-PARRISH FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 458 S. Marion Ave., Lake City, FL 32025 (386)752-1234 Please share fond memories and messages of condolence online with the family at Parrishfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lake City Reporter from July 4 to July 7, 2019