Mrs. Lillie Mae Green-Williams (1934 - 2019)
Service Information
Combs Funeral Home
292 NE Washington St
Lake City, FL
32055
(386)-752-4366
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
New St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church
550 Franklin St
Baldwin, FL
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
New St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church
550 Franklin St
Baldwin, FL
Obituary
Mrs. Lillie Mae Green-Williams was born January 1, 1934, in Baldwin, Florida to Stuart and Fannie Mae Green. She answered her Masters call on September 7, 2019, at Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital, Jacksonville, FL. Lillie met and married James Williams, Jr. and unto this union, five beautiful children were born. Mrs. Williams accepted Christ at an early age and faithfully served Him until her demise.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; 2 daughters; 3 brothers, and 1 sister.
Left to cherish loving memories: Sons, Minister Robert L. Williams (Edna), Richard Williams (June), and Frederick Williams; hosts of grandchildren, great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Funeral services for Mrs. Lillie Mae Williams will be 2:00 P.M. Saturday, September 14, 2019, at New St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, 550 Franklin St., Baldwin, FL, Rev. Larry D. Riley, Pastor.
The family will receive friends Friday from 5:00 7:00 P.M. at New St. Paul MB Church.
Arrangements entrusted to COMBS FUNERAL HOME, 292 NE Washington St., Lake City, FL. (386) 752-4366. "The Caring Professionals"
Published in Lake City Reporter on Sept. 12, 2019
