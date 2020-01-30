Mrs. Lola Mae Graham, age 84, of Lake City, Florida died Thursday, Jan. 23, at Solaris Healthcare Center, Lake City, Florida following a long illness. Mrs. Graham was born in White Springs, Florida and was a lifelong resident of Lake City, Florida. She worked for many years as a secretary at Ronsonet-Buick G.M.C. car dealership. She was a member of Parkview Baptist Church. Mrs. Graham taught Sunday School her entire adult life. She loved studying the Bible and sharing it with others. Reading was a passion for her. It was not uncommon for her to check out a grocery bag full of books each week.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Earl Graham, her parents, Edgar L. and Sadie Sistruck Harrell, two daughters, Eileen Brinkley and Diane Brinkley Adams, grandson, T.W. Brinkley, sisters, Rose Lee Hillhouse and Ora Lee Witt and nephew, Clifton Luck.
She is survived by two sons, Bill (Eve) Brinkley, Jr. and Brian (Nanci) Brinkley both of Lake City, Florida: Seven grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service to honor the life of Mrs. Graham will be held at 2 P.M. Saturday, February 1, at Parkview Baptist Church with Dr. Mike Tatem, officiating. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you make donations to the Columbia County Public Library.
GUERRY FUNERAL HOME, 2659 S.W. Main Blvd., Lake City, Florida is in charge of arrangements. www.guerryfuneralhome.net
Published in Lake City Reporter on Jan. 30, 2020