Service Information

Cooper Funeral Home
251 Ne Washington St
Lake City , FL 32055
(386)-752-3566

Visitation
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Cooper Funeral Home
251 Ne Washington St
Lake City , FL 32055

Mrs. Lor'e Deyampert, age 86 resident of Fort White, Florida entered into Her Home in Glory Monday January 20, 2020 at North Florida Regional Medical Center in Gainesville, Florida.

She was the daughter of the late Mrs. Mary Williams McDougle and Mr.Alexander McDougle.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Mr. Thomas H. Deyampert, three sibling; Agnes Howard, Richard McDouglas and Willie Darby.

She was a member of New Day Springs Missionary Baptist Church and serviced in many departments.

Her memories will be cherish by her loving children; Marvin Edward (Satoko), Patricia Lore, Tommie Agnes, Thomas Horace, (Susan), Barry Alexander (Gloria). Sisters; Florine Tate and Mamie Gostynski. Four grand children, two great grand children and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Service for Mrs. Lore Deyampert will be held Saturday February 1, 2020 at New Day Springs Missionary Baptist Church,709 NW Long Street, Lake City,FL. Dr. Lantz G. Mills, Pastor and Rev. Glyn Presley, Eulogy. Interment will follow in the Pickney Hill Cemetery in Columbia City, FL.

Visitation with the family will be Friday, January 31, 2020 5:00pm until 7:00pm at Cooper Funeral Home Chapel.

Arrangements entrusted to: COOPER FUNERAL HOME 251 NE Washington Street, Lake City,FL. 32055 Willis O. Cooper, L.F.D.

Published in Lake City Reporter on Jan. 30, 2020

