Mrs. Margaret Leah Rosbury Brush "BOBO", 57, of Lake City, passed away, late Wednesday evening, May 29, 2019 in the North Florida Regional Medical Center in Gainesville. A native of Fort Lauderdale, Mrs. Brush had been a resident of Lake City since 1991. Mrs. Brush was the manager of S&S #342 and the former co-owner of Ship WrekD Studios. She was very family oriented and loved her grandbabies. She was a fan of baseball, softball, cheerleading and fishing and collecting panda bears. Mrs. Brush was a Christian and was recently preceded in death by her grand-daughter, Katlynne Hayes.
She is survived by her husband of 36 years, Donald Brush, Jr.; her sons, Donald Brush III of Brooklyn, N.Y.; Michael Brush, Charles Brush and his wife April, and James Fox and his wife Amber, all of Lake City; her daughters, Alicia Nicol of Jenson Beach, Nichole Hayes of Lake City and her husband Christopher, and Victoria Minatree of Live Oak and her husband John; Brothers Charles Rosbury of Fort Lauderdale; David Rosbury, Donald Rosbury, and Terry Babinec all of Lake City; and four sisters, Candy Palmer of Lake City; Anne Davis of San Diego, CA; Janet Babinec of Lake City and Chris Ammerman of Chokoloskee, FL. Thirteen grandchildren and NUMEROUS other family and friends also survive.
Services for Mrs. Brush will be conducted at 7:00 PM, Saturday, June 8, 2019 in the Wellborn Baptist Church with Pastor Rick McCall, Rev. Ray Keen and Rev. Larry Sweat officiating. The family will receive friends at the church from 5-7:00 Saturday evening prior the service.
Arrangements are under the direction of DEES-PARRISH FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 458 S. Marion Ave., Lake City FL 32025 (386) 752-1234 Please leave memories and messages of condolence for the family on-line @parrishfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Lake City Reporter on June 6, 2019