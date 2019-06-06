Mrs. Margaret Leah "BOBO" (Rosbury) Brush

Mrs. Margaret Leah Rosbury Brush "BOBO", 57, of Lake City, passed away, late Wednesday evening, May 29, 2019 in the North Florida Regional Medical Center in Gainesville. A native of Fort Lauderdale, Mrs. Brush had been a resident of Lake City since 1991. Mrs. Brush was the manager of S&S #342 and the former co-owner of Ship WrekD Studios. She was very family oriented and loved her grandbabies. She was a fan of baseball, softball, cheerleading and fishing and collecting panda bears. Mrs. Brush was a Christian and was recently preceded in death by her grand-daughter, Katlynne Hayes.
She is survived by her husband of 36 years, Donald Brush, Jr.; her sons, Donald Brush III of Brooklyn, N.Y.; Michael Brush, Charles Brush and his wife April, and James Fox and his wife Amber, all of Lake City; her daughters, Alicia Nicol of Jenson Beach, Nichole Hayes of Lake City and her husband Christopher, and Victoria Minatree of Live Oak and her husband John; Brothers Charles Rosbury of Fort Lauderdale; David Rosbury, Donald Rosbury, and Terry Babinec all of Lake City; and four sisters, Candy Palmer of Lake City; Anne Davis of San Diego, CA; Janet Babinec of Lake City and Chris Ammerman of Chokoloskee, FL. Thirteen grandchildren and NUMEROUS other family and friends also survive.
Services for Mrs. Brush will be conducted at 7:00 PM, Saturday, June 8, 2019 in the Wellborn Baptist Church with Pastor Rick McCall, Rev. Ray Keen and Rev. Larry Sweat officiating. The family will receive friends at the church from 5-7:00 Saturday evening prior the service.
Arrangements are under the direction of DEES-PARRISH FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 458 S. Marion Ave., Lake City FL 32025 (386) 752-1234 Please leave memories and messages of condolence for the family on-line @parrishfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Lake City Reporter on June 6, 2019
