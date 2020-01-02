Guest Book View Sign Service Information Combs Funeral Home 292 NE Washington St Lake City , FL 32055 (386)-752-4366 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM New Mt. Pisgah AME Church 345 NE Washington St. Lake City , FL View Map Service 11:00 AM New Mt. Pisgah A.M. E. Church 345 NE Washington St. Lake City , FL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Margarite Felton was born June 19, 1925 in Inverness, Florida to the late Ruby Jackson and Johnny Jackson, Sr., she was the second oldest of six children. On Tuesday December 24, 2019, at the age of 94 years, she answered her Heavenly Fathers call to have Eternal Peace, Rest, and Happiness.

She was educated in the public schools of Inverness, Florida. Margarite was united in Holy Matrimony to Dan Felton, and unto this union, they were blessed with five children; Emma, Georgia, Crese, Raymond and Mikerl. Mr. Felton and daughter, Emma Jackson precedes her in death. Mrs. Felton was employed by several Lake City families as a devoted household caretaker. She accepted Christ at an early age and was baptized in the Baptist Church. After moving to Lake City, she joined Mt. Pisgah A.M.E. Church under the pastoral leadership of the late Rev. R.L. Shaw where she served as a devoted Usher. Under the pastoral leadership of Rev. Pearce Ewing, she was appointed to serve as a stewardess. She loved being a Stewardess and was faithful and dedicated, and was always excited about serving during Holy Communion. She maintained membership at Mt. Pisgah AME Church under the pastoral leadership of Rev. Jacqueline L. Dupree. Mrs. Felton was secretary of the Chair Aerobics Ministry under the leadership of Tommasine Griffin. She had a heart and passion for preparing meals, outreach, and visitation ministry, she loved visiting the sick and shut-in and enjoyed participating at the Lifestyle Enrichment Center where she played bingo, was a member of the kitchen band and the dance ministry.

In addition to her parents, husband, and daughter, other precedents in death include: step-mother, Shirley Jackson; great-granddaughter, Jaden Amire Johnson; sisters, Willie B. Pender (Albert), Thelma Brown; brother, Johnny Jackson, Jr. (Bonnie). Mrs. Felton dedicated her life to her children and family and loved fellowshipping with family and friends.

She leaves to cherish loving memories with daughters, Georgia Muldrow, Crese Morgan (Morris), both of Lake City, FL; sons, Raymond Felton (Sonia), Killeen, TX, Mikerl Felton (Joann), Lake City, FL; twelve grandchildren, Dorothy Coles Gaines (Gregory), Williard Coles, Jr., Altony Coles, Eric Collier (Wanda), Donay Fullwood (Sonya), Lakwanza Morgan Brown (Tyrone), LaRaya Felton McArthur (Antwan), Raymond Felton, II (Jemyre), Dantrel Felton, Tierra Felton, Torrevio Brown, Shymeka Morisset (Carlo); twenty-five great-grandchildren; seven, great-great-grandchildren; sister, Mamie Lou Poe; brother, Richard Jackson (Barbara); hosts of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends, and her family at Lifestyle Enrichment Center.

Homegoing services for Mrs. Margarite Felton will be 11:00 A.M. Saturday, January 4, 2020, at New Mt. Pisgah A.M. E. Church, 345 NE Washington St., Lake City, FL. Rev. Jacqueline L. Dupree, Pastor.

Family visitation will be from 5:00 7:00 P.M. Friday, January 3, 2020, at New Mt. Pisgah AME Church.

Arrangements entrusted to COMBS FUNERAL HOME, 292 NE Washington St., Lake City, FL, (386) 752-4366. "The Caring Professionals" Mrs. Margarite Felton was born June 19, 1925 in Inverness, Florida to the late Ruby Jackson and Johnny Jackson, Sr., she was the second oldest of six children. On Tuesday December 24, 2019, at the age of 94 years, she answered her Heavenly Fathers call to have Eternal Peace, Rest, and Happiness.She was educated in the public schools of Inverness, Florida. Margarite was united in Holy Matrimony to Dan Felton, and unto this union, they were blessed with five children; Emma, Georgia, Crese, Raymond and Mikerl. Mr. Felton and daughter, Emma Jackson precedes her in death. Mrs. Felton was employed by several Lake City families as a devoted household caretaker. She accepted Christ at an early age and was baptized in the Baptist Church. After moving to Lake City, she joined Mt. Pisgah A.M.E. Church under the pastoral leadership of the late Rev. R.L. Shaw where she served as a devoted Usher. Under the pastoral leadership of Rev. Pearce Ewing, she was appointed to serve as a stewardess. She loved being a Stewardess and was faithful and dedicated, and was always excited about serving during Holy Communion. She maintained membership at Mt. Pisgah AME Church under the pastoral leadership of Rev. Jacqueline L. Dupree. Mrs. Felton was secretary of the Chair Aerobics Ministry under the leadership of Tommasine Griffin. She had a heart and passion for preparing meals, outreach, and visitation ministry, she loved visiting the sick and shut-in and enjoyed participating at the Lifestyle Enrichment Center where she played bingo, was a member of the kitchen band and the dance ministry.In addition to her parents, husband, and daughter, other precedents in death include: step-mother, Shirley Jackson; great-granddaughter, Jaden Amire Johnson; sisters, Willie B. Pender (Albert), Thelma Brown; brother, Johnny Jackson, Jr. (Bonnie). Mrs. Felton dedicated her life to her children and family and loved fellowshipping with family and friends.She leaves to cherish loving memories with daughters, Georgia Muldrow, Crese Morgan (Morris), both of Lake City, FL; sons, Raymond Felton (Sonia), Killeen, TX, Mikerl Felton (Joann), Lake City, FL; twelve grandchildren, Dorothy Coles Gaines (Gregory), Williard Coles, Jr., Altony Coles, Eric Collier (Wanda), Donay Fullwood (Sonya), Lakwanza Morgan Brown (Tyrone), LaRaya Felton McArthur (Antwan), Raymond Felton, II (Jemyre), Dantrel Felton, Tierra Felton, Torrevio Brown, Shymeka Morisset (Carlo); twenty-five great-grandchildren; seven, great-great-grandchildren; sister, Mamie Lou Poe; brother, Richard Jackson (Barbara); hosts of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends, and her family at Lifestyle Enrichment Center.Homegoing services for Mrs. Margarite Felton will be 11:00 A.M. Saturday, January 4, 2020, at New Mt. Pisgah A.M. E. Church, 345 NE Washington St., Lake City, FL. Rev. Jacqueline L. Dupree, Pastor.Family visitation will be from 5:00 7:00 P.M. Friday, January 3, 2020, at New Mt. Pisgah AME Church.Arrangements entrusted to COMBS FUNERAL HOME, 292 NE Washington St., Lake City, FL, (386) 752-4366. "The Caring Professionals" Published in Lake City Reporter on Jan. 2, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Lake City Reporter Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close