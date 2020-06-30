Mrs. Marilee "Goo Goo" Bonyata
Mrs. Marilee "Goo Goo" Bonyata, 85, of Lake City, passed away peacefully on Sunday morning, June 28, 2020 after an extended illness. She was born in Grinnell, Iowa on November 2, 1934 to the late Delmar and Betty Maxwell Ahrens. She has made Lake City her home since 1976, moving here from Moorehead, Kentucky. She was a homemaker and a tax-preparer and was also a member of the Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church where she taught Sunday school for a number of years as well as sang in the church choir. She was a member of the Lake City Garden Club, Newcomers Club and was a Volunteer with CARC for many years, for which she was awarded for. In her spare time, she enjoyed getting Dolled Up whenever she had the chance, volunteering, being a social butterfly and being with her grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Richard Dick Bonyata; son, Richard M. Bonyata; grandchild, Kyle Bonyata; brother, David Ahrens and her brother-in-law, Walter Jeske.
She is survived by her son, Charles Bonyata (Vicky) of Prestonsburg, KY; daughters, Rebecca Lambert(John) of Orlando, FL and Betsy Upchurch (Jimmy) of Monticello, FL; sister, Carol Beth Jeske of Akeney, IA; daughter-in-law, Cindy Bonyata of Kingwood, TX; nine grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren. She is also survived by all of her close friends and neighbors of chapel hills subdivision.
Funeral services for Mrs. Bonyata will be conducted on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. in the Gateway-Forest Lawn Memorial Chapel with Pastor Kevin Hall officiating. Interment will follow in the Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00 P.M. (one hour prior to the services) at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations please be considered to the Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church Building Fund. Arrangements are under the direction and care of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S. US HWY 441, Lake City, FL, 32025, 386-752-1954. Please leave words of comfort for the family at www.gatewayforestlawn.com.
Published in Lake City Reporter on Jun. 30, 2020.