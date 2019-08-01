Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mrs. Marilyn Bailey Nash Connell. View Sign Service Information Dees-Parrish Family Funeral Home 458 S Marion Ave. Lake City , FL 32025 (386)-752-2211 Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Wellborn Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Marilyn Bailey Nash Connell, 84, a resident of Wellborn, passed away peacefully late Monday afternoon, July 29, 2019, in the Haven Hospice Care Center, surrounded by her loving family. She was born January 3, 1935 in Wellborn, Florida to the late Burton Henry and Mittie Ruth Britt Bailey. She worked as a sheet metal mechanic with Aero Corporation for fifteen years and then for eight years in the cafeteria of Summers Elementary School prior to retiring. Mrs. Connell enjoyed farming, gardening, cooking, fishing and spending time with her grandbabies. She was a member of the Wellborn Baptist Church. Mrs. Connell was preceded in death by two brothers, Eugene and Eddie Joe Bailey and a grandson, Nick Nash.

She is survived by her husband of fifteen years, James Connell; four sons, Henry (Linda) Nash of Lake City; Randy (Elaine) Nash of Little River, South Carolina; James (Karen) Nash of Lake City and David (Maryam) Nash of Lake City; three daughters, Debra (Carl) King of Fort White; Glenda Sue Nash of Lake Butler; and Melva (Ronnie) Norris of Lake City; and a brother, Russell (Dorothy) Bailey of Lake City. Twenty-three grandchildren and thirty-two great-grandchildren also survive.

A celebration honoring the life of Mrs. Connell will be conducted at 11:00 A.M., Saturday, August 3, 2019 in the Wellborn Baptist Church with Rev. Dusty Bailey officiating assisted by Rev. Ray Keen. Interment will immediately follow in the Wellborn Cemetery. Following the interment the family will return to the Wellborn Baptist Church Fellowship Hall. A visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 Friday evening in the Chapel of the Dees-Parrish Family Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial donations be made to the Haven Hospice Care Center, 4037 US Hwy 90 West, Lake City, FL 32055.

