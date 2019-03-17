Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mrs. Marsha (Hargrove) Norris. View Sign

Mrs. Marsha Hargrove Norris, 69, passed away Tuesday, evening March 12, 2019 at Shands of Live Oak Hospital follow an illness. She was the daughter of the late Atlas Thomas and Betty Joyce Turk Hargrove. She had lived in Lake City for the past two years after moving back from Greensboro, NC. She moved to Lake City from Montgomery, Alabama in 1965 and attended Columbia High School from 1965 until 1967 and married her husband Harold Norris and was part of the graduating Columbia High School class of 1968. She attended Advent Christian Church in Lake City she enjoyed nature, gardening and flowers. Marsha always had a smile on her face a friendly greeting and time to have a get to know you conversation. The smell and natural beauty of flowers of what God created put a smile on her face and joy in her heart. She is preceded in death by one brother David Lloyd Hargrove

She is survived by her husband of fifty-two years Harold Norris, Lake City, FL; one daughter Priscilla Key (Scott) Jamestown, NC. Two brothers, Thomas Michael Hargrove (Shelia) Yulee, FL; and Josh Hargrove, Jacksonville, FL. two grandchildren also survive Alekzander and Kaylee Idol and one great grandson Fletcher Idol.

Graveside services will be conducted Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at the Jacksonville National Cemetery in Jacksonville, FL. With Reverend Fred Gaylard officiating, Visitation with the family will be held Monday, March 18, 2019 from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. at the Dees-Parrish Family Funeral Home in Lake City, FL. In lieu of flowers family ask that donations be made to Suwannee River Breast Cancer Awareness Association at P.O. Box 1394 Lake City, FL. 32056 or The 421 W. Church Street Jacksonville, FL. 32216. DEES-PARISH FAMILY FUNERAL HOME is in charge of all arrangements. 458 South Marion Avenue Lake City, FL; 32025.

458 S Marion Ave.

Lake City , FL 32025

