Mrs. Martha Ann Searcy, 87, of Jacksonville, passed away Wednesday evening, June 19, 2019, in the Lakeside Nursing and Rehab Center in Jacksonville, following an extended illness.
A native of Fitzgerald, Georgia, Mrs. Searcy had been a resident of Lake City for many years prior to returning to Jacksonville. She had lived in several places in south Georgia, then Jacksonville and Lake City while supporting her husband in his ministerial duties. She worked as a clerk at both the state and federal level prior to retiring. She enjoyed time with her grandchildren and dearly loved her little Yorkie, Holly. She was a member of the North Jacksonville Baptist Church. Mrs. Searcy was preceded in death by her husband, James K. Kenneth Searcy.
Mrs. Searcy is survived by her daughters, Gwen Spears (Truett) of Lavonia, GA and Kathy Shannon of White Oak, GA; a son, James E. Jim Searcy of Jacksonville; her sister, Ann George(Bruce) of Lake City; and brothers, E.J. Smith of Titusville, FL and R.L. Smith (Bonnie) of Lake City. Eight grandchildren and eleven grandchildren also survive.
Funeral services for Mrs. Searcy will be held at 3:00 PM Sunday, (TODAY) June 23, 2019, in the Chapel of the Dees-Parrish Family Funeral Home, with Rev. Ron Thompson officiating. Interment services will be held Monday, June 24, 2019 at 11:00 AM in the Arbor Baptist Church Cemetery in Fitzgerald, Georgia. Arrangements are under the direction of the DEES-PARRISH FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 458 S. Marion Ave., Lake City, FL 32025 (386)752-1234 Please share fond memories or leave messages of condolence for the family on-line at Parrishfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lake City Reporter on June 25, 2019