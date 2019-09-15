Guest Book View Sign Service Information Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home 3596 South Highway 441 Lake City , FL 32025 (386)-752-1954 Visitation 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM Parkview Baptist Church Funeral service 3:00 PM Parkview Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Mary Francis Hines Lane, 84, of Lake City, passed away peacefully on Wednesday evening, September 11, 2019 at the Solaris Health Care Center after an extended illness.

She was born in Lake City on October 19, 1934 to the late Clarence Hines and Gracie King Hines. She was a daycare attendant for many years, and worked for many years with different church daycares while her and her husband were living in the Hollywood, Florida area. She and her husband moved back to Lake City in 1995, where she became a member of the Parkview Baptist Church. In her spare time, she enjoyed going to the beach, spending time with her family, especially her five grandsons and their children. She also loved cooking and going shopping, especially with her sister Helen. She is preceded in death by her brothers, Joe, Carlton, Ralph, Len and Frank Hines; and her sisters, Evelyn Douberley, Lois L. Cicarello and Helen Hogan.

She is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, Ernest Lane of Lake City; son, William Paul Lane (Michelle) of Lake City; daughters, Grace Kraft of Lake City and Karen McCandless of Statham, GA; brother, Wayne Hines (Candace) of Lake City; grandsons, Corey Lane, Sean Lane (Sari), Ryan McCandless (Brandi), Mark McCandless (Caitlyn) and Eric Kraft (Jamie); step-grandsons, Kevin & Luke Goff; great-grandchildren, Jackson & Isla Lane and Ryleigh McCandless along with numerous nieces, nephews and friends also survive.

Funeral services for Mrs. Lane will be conducted on Monday, September 16, 2019 at 3:00 P.M. in the Parkview Baptist Church with Dr. Mike Tatem, Pastor, officiating. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2:00-3:00 P.M. (one hour prior to the services) at the church.

