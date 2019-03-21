Mrs. Mary L. Jackson was born June 27, 1939, to the late Mytrice Bell Givens and Roscoe Givens in Sanderson, Florida. She transitioned from this earthly life on March 13, 2019.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mrs. Mary L. Jackson.
Funeral services for Mrs. Jackson will be 11:00 Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Faith Bible Church, 15902 US Highway 90, Sanderson, FL, Videll Williams, Pastor.
Viewing will be held one hour prior to service time on Saturday.
Arrangements entrusted to COMBS FUNERAL HOME, 292 NE Washington St., Lake City, FL, (386) 752-4366, The Caring Professionals.
Combs Funeral Home
292 NE Washington St
Lake City, FL 32055
386-752-4366
Published in Lake City Reporter on Mar. 21, 2019