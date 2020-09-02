1/1
Mrs. Mildred Jones (Cobb) Haddock
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mrs. Mildred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mrs. Mildred Jones (Cobb) Haddock transitioned from this Earthly life to Eternal Rest on Thursday August 27, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family.
She was the daughter of the late Mrs. England Jones and the late Mr. Rudolph Cobb.
At an early age she began her Christian Walk at Falling Creek Baptist church and continue her Christian Walk later in life at New Life Christian Fellowship Church in Lake City, Florida.
She received her education in the Columbia County School System. She was employed by Palm Beach County School Board as a Transportation Operator and a Certified Nursing Assistant for many years.
Mrs. Mildred Jones (Cobb) Haddock was also preceded in death her two sons; Infant Elijah and Elijah Haddock, Jr. Siblings; Hardy "OT" Haddock, Curtis Thomas, Earl Thomas, Helen Morgan, Violet J. Mitchell and David Cobb.
Mrs. Mildred Jones (Cobb) Haddock survivors are her devoted and loving husband Mr. Elijah Haddock, Sr., her loving children; Dorothy Haddock, Janett (Obie) Duhart, Gwendolyn Haddock, Carolyn Nakpodia, Ruthie (Jake) James, Valeria Haddock, Ricky Haddock, Omar (Betty) Haddock, Lennis (Jasmin) Haddock and Nathan Rossin. Her siblings; Ester Kohn, Mary Saulsby, Ralph Jones and Fred Cobb. Eight (8) grandchildren, twelve (12) greatgrand children, a host of neices, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Visitation for Mrs. Mildred Jones (Cobb) Haddock will be Friday September 4, 2020 at Cooper Funeral Home Chapel 9:00am until 10:00am. Internment will be 2:00pm Friday September 4, 2020 at Tallahassee National Cemetery, 5015 Apalachee Parkway, Tallahassee, Florida 32311.
Arrangements Entrusted To: COOPER FUNERAL HOME, 251 NE Washington Street, Lake City, Florida 32055. Willis O. Cooper, L.F.D

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lake City Reporter on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Cooper Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
4
Interment
02:00 PM
Tallahassee National Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cooper Funeral Home
251 Ne Washington St
Lake City, FL 32055
(386) 752-3566
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved