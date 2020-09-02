Mrs. Mildred Jones (Cobb) Haddock transitioned from this Earthly life to Eternal Rest on Thursday August 27, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

She was the daughter of the late Mrs. England Jones and the late Mr. Rudolph Cobb.

At an early age she began her Christian Walk at Falling Creek Baptist church and continue her Christian Walk later in life at New Life Christian Fellowship Church in Lake City, Florida.

She received her education in the Columbia County School System. She was employed by Palm Beach County School Board as a Transportation Operator and a Certified Nursing Assistant for many years.

Mrs. Mildred Jones (Cobb) Haddock was also preceded in death her two sons; Infant Elijah and Elijah Haddock, Jr. Siblings; Hardy "OT" Haddock, Curtis Thomas, Earl Thomas, Helen Morgan, Violet J. Mitchell and David Cobb.

Mrs. Mildred Jones (Cobb) Haddock survivors are her devoted and loving husband Mr. Elijah Haddock, Sr., her loving children; Dorothy Haddock, Janett (Obie) Duhart, Gwendolyn Haddock, Carolyn Nakpodia, Ruthie (Jake) James, Valeria Haddock, Ricky Haddock, Omar (Betty) Haddock, Lennis (Jasmin) Haddock and Nathan Rossin. Her siblings; Ester Kohn, Mary Saulsby, Ralph Jones and Fred Cobb. Eight (8) grandchildren, twelve (12) greatgrand children, a host of neices, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation for Mrs. Mildred Jones (Cobb) Haddock will be Friday September 4, 2020 at Cooper Funeral Home Chapel 9:00am until 10:00am. Internment will be 2:00pm Friday September 4, 2020 at Tallahassee National Cemetery, 5015 Apalachee Parkway, Tallahassee, Florida 32311.

Arrangements Entrusted To: COOPER FUNERAL HOME, 251 NE Washington Street, Lake City, Florida 32055. Willis O. Cooper, L.F.D

