Mrs. Mozell M. Herold, 97, of Lake City, passed away peacefully on Tuesday morning, August 20, 2019 at the Haven-Suwannee Valley Hospice Care Center after an extended illness. She was born in White Springs, FL, on October 12, 1921 to the late Israel Edward and Virgie Harell Hunter. She lived in Miami for a little over 30 years, before moving back to Lake City in 1979. She was a cashier at Winn Dixie for over 25 years and in her spare time, enjoyed reading and gardening. She was a member of the Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church in Wellborn and is preceded in death by her husbands, A.L. Noegel and Paul C. Herold; grandchildren, Chuck Tidwell and Sherrie Smith; brother and sister-in-law, James D. and Faye Hunter; and her sister, Pearl H. McElroy.
She is survived by her children, Phillip A. Noegel (Patricia), Aline M. Pritchard and JoAnn Nash all of Lake City; brother, Israel Hunter, Jr. (Jackie) and sister, Gussie MacLaren both of Lake City. Fifteen grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren and fourteen great-great-grandchildren also survive.
Funeral services for Mrs. Herold will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. in the Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church with Pastor Bob Hazel officiating. Interment will follow in the Mt. Zion Cemetery (off of Ogden Loop). The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 P.M. on Friday, August 23, 2019 at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction and care of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S. US HWY 441, Lake City, FL, 32025, 386-752-1954. Please leave words of comfort for the family at www.gatewayforestlawn.com.
Published in Lake City Reporter on Aug. 21, 2019