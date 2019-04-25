Mrs. Norma G. Stewart, age 90, of Lake City, FL passed away Tuesday, April 23 in the North Florida Regional Medical Center, Gainesville, FL following an extended illness. Mrs. Stewart was born in McAlpin, FL to the late Frank and Margaret Clardy Greene and had resided in Columbia County, FL for over 70 years. She worked as a field engineer for Southern Bell for 35 years and was a member of Christ Central Ministries, Lake City, FL. Mrs. Stewart loved her family and enjoyed taking care of them.
She is preceded in death by her parents, and late husband, Charles Edward Stewart. Mrs. Stewart is survived by one daughter, Jann (Brad) Dietz of Jacksonville, FL: one son, Charles Chuck E. Stewart, Jr. of Lake City, FL: one brother, R.A. (Katie) Greene of Lake City, FL. Two grandchildren, seven great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services to honor the life of Mrs. Stewart will be held at 11 A.M., Friday, April 26 in the Chapel of Guerry Funeral Home, 2659 SW Main Blvd., Lake City, FL with Rev. Lonnie Johns of Christ Central Ministries, officiating. Visitation and gathering with the family will be from 5 to 7 P.M., Thursday, April 25 at the funeral home. Burial will follow the funeral services at Memorial Cemetery, Lake City, FL. Arrangements have been entrusted to GUERRY FUNERAL HOME. Please sign the online guestbook at www.guerryfuneralhome.net.
Published in Lake City Reporter on Apr. 25, 2019