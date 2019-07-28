Mrs. Odella Jean Cason, 60, of Lake City died Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Haven Hospice Suwannee Valley Care Center in Lake City following an extended illness. A native and lifelong resident of Lake City, Jean was the daughter of the late Odell and Jane Downing but was lovingly raised by Ewell and Essie Stalvey. She retired from the V.A. Hospital food service in Lake City, and loved going to her church, Gateway Baptist Church, and shopping at WalMart. Jean was preceded in death by her Mother-In-Law, Patricia "Patsy" Roberts.
Jean is survived by her husband of 30 years, Paul Anthony "Tony" Cason; sister-in-laws, Dr. Lorrie Wheeler (Brad) and Paula Griffin (Bryan); Father-In-Law, Mike Roberts, all of Lake City; brother, Kevin Downing; sister, Dorothy Pearce; several nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services for Jean will be conducted on Monday, July 29, 2019, at 2:00 PM at the Gateway-Forest Lawn Memorial Chapel with Pastor Rick McCall, officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be one hour before the service from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM at the funeral home.
Please sign the online guest book at www.gatewayforestlawn.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Haven Hospice, Suwannee Valley Care Center, 6037 US HWY 90 West, Lake City, FL 32055. Arrangements are under the direction of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S. HWY 441, Lake City. (386)752-1954.
Published in Lake City Reporter on July 28, 2019