Service Information
Combs Funeral Home
292 NE Washington St
Lake City , FL 32055
(386)-752-4366
Visitation
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Combs Funeral Home
292 NE Washington St
Lake City , FL 32055
Funeral service
11:00 AM
New Day Spring Missionary Baptist Church
709 NW Long St.
Lake City , FL
Obituary

Mrs. Patricia Ann Malone-Fulton was born November 30, 1953, in Tallahassee, Florida to Floyd Malone and Iola George. Both parents preceded her in death. On Thursday, September 5, 2019, Mrs. Fulton was called home by her Heavenly Father. Patricia was educated in the Dixie and Leon County School Systems. She attended Born Again Church of Christ under the leadership of Elder Larry Fulton. The greatest joy of Patricia's life was her family; enjoying family dinners and celebrations, singing gospel hymns, fishing and gardening with her husband and loving sister-in-law, Mary Ann Fulton-Johnson, writing in her spare time, and encouraging her grandchildren to Reach for the Stars. Patricia is also preceded in death by her dear friend, Myrtis McCray.

Patricia's legacy of selflessness, generosity, and kindness lives on through her devoted husband of 32 years and 364 days, Frankie Lee Fulton; children, Tracy Fulton (Kala), Lavelle Fulton, Quanna Fulton (Milton), Annette Shon Fulton, and Leroy Wee Wee Fulton; 22 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; siblings, Ann Walker (Virgil), Carolyne Wright, Rueben Malone (Samantha), and Jackie Chiles, Tallahassee, FL, Lorenzo George (Jennie), Jennifer George, Cross City, FL; Mitchell George (Gail), Michael George, Gainesville, FL; sisters-in-law, Gertha Mae Perry, Laura Ann Turner (Sylvester), Jennie George (Lorenzo), Mary Ann Fulton-Johnson, and Jacquelin Fulton; brother-in-law, Daniel Fulton (Mildred); hosts of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Funeral services for Mrs. Patricia Ann Fulton will be Saturday, September 14, 2019, at 11:00 A.M. at New Day Spring Missionary Baptist Church, 709 NW Long St. Lake City, FL.

Visitation with the family will be from 6:00 8:00 P.M. Friday, September 13, 2019, at the funeral home.

