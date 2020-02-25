Mrs. Patricia Mae Shingleton
Mrs. Patricia Mae Shingleton, age 71, of Lake City, Florida died Saturday, Feb. 22, in the Suwannee Valley Care Center, Lake City, Florida following an extended illness. She was born in Lake City, Florida and lived in Ohio before moving back to Lake City in 1972. She was a school teacher in the Columbia County School System for over 38 years, mostly at the elementary school level. She was a devoted teacher in her profession and also enjoyed gardening and growing roses.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Roger Lee Shingleton and her parents, James W. and Lizzie L. Waters Jones.
She is survived two sons, Roger L. (Heather) Shingleton, II and Austin K. (Madison Staten) Shingleton both of Lake City, Florida: one sister, Linda Campbell of Denver, Co. and one brother, Bud Jones of Winter Haven, Florida: six grandchildren, Nevaeh, Logan, Tyler, Hayden, Kayley and Skyler also survive.
The family will honor Mrs. Shingleton at the annual Hospice Tree of Life Celebration at Suwannee Valley Care Center.
GUERRY FUNERAL HOME, 2659 S.W. Main Blvd., Lake City, Florida is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Lake City Reporter on Feb. 25, 2020