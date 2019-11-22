Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mrs. Pearlie Mae White Davis. View Sign Service Information Cooper Funeral Home 251 Ne Washington St Lake City , FL 32055 (386)-752-3566 Visitation 6:00 PM - 7:30 PM Cooper Funeral Home 251 Ne Washington St Lake City , FL 32055 View Map Funeral service 12:30 PM Cooper Funeral Home 251 Ne Washington St Lake City , FL 32055 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Pearlie Mae White Davis age 83 resident of Gainesville, FL. and a formal resident of Lake City, FL. passed away peacefully due to a brief illness November 18, 2019 at U F Shands hospital in Gainesville, Florida.

She was the daughter of the late Mrs.Bertha Mae McNealy and Mr.Joe Greene.

She attended the public school in Columbia county and was employed at Lake Shore Hospital for many years.

She was preceded in death by her two daughters; Ola Mae Richardson, Cindy Mae Lee and one son; Jerome P. Lee.

She leaves to cherish her beautiful memories, her beloved friend for several years Mr. Calvin Hodges, children; James White,Jr. (Shelia Dexter), Marcus White, Geneva White, Johnny L. Lee, Emma L. Lee and Eddie Butler; 28 grand children,39 great grands, extended family Angela White, Charlya B. White, James Richardson, Sr. and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services for Mrs. Pearlie Mae White Davis will be held 12:30 Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Cooper Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. L.L. Dixon, Eulogist. Interment will follow in The Garden of Rest Cemetery, Lake Jeffery Road. Visitation for family and friends will be Friday November 22, 2019 6:00 until 7:30pm at Cooper Funeral Home Chapel.

Arrangements entrusted to: COOPER FUNERAL HOME 251 NE Washington Street, Lake City, FL. 32055. Mr. Willis O. Cooper, L.F.D. Mrs. Pearlie Mae White Davis age 83 resident of Gainesville, FL. and a formal resident of Lake City, FL. passed away peacefully due to a brief illness November 18, 2019 at U F Shands hospital in Gainesville, Florida.She was the daughter of the late Mrs.Bertha Mae McNealy and Mr.Joe Greene.She attended the public school in Columbia county and was employed at Lake Shore Hospital for many years.She was preceded in death by her two daughters; Ola Mae Richardson, Cindy Mae Lee and one son; Jerome P. Lee.She leaves to cherish her beautiful memories, her beloved friend for several years Mr. Calvin Hodges, children; James White,Jr. (Shelia Dexter), Marcus White, Geneva White, Johnny L. Lee, Emma L. Lee and Eddie Butler; 28 grand children,39 great grands, extended family Angela White, Charlya B. White, James Richardson, Sr. and a host of other relatives and friends.Funeral services for Mrs. Pearlie Mae White Davis will be held 12:30 Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Cooper Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. L.L. Dixon, Eulogist. Interment will follow in The Garden of Rest Cemetery, Lake Jeffery Road. Visitation for family and friends will be Friday November 22, 2019 6:00 until 7:30pm at Cooper Funeral Home Chapel.Arrangements entrusted to: COOPER FUNERAL HOME 251 NE Washington Street, Lake City, FL. 32055. Mr. Willis O. Cooper, L.F.D. Published in Lake City Reporter on Nov. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Lake City Reporter Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close