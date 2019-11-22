Mrs. Pearlie Mae White Davis age 83 resident of Gainesville, FL. and a formal resident of Lake City, FL. passed away peacefully due to a brief illness November 18, 2019 at U F Shands hospital in Gainesville, Florida.
She was the daughter of the late Mrs.Bertha Mae McNealy and Mr.Joe Greene.
She attended the public school in Columbia county and was employed at Lake Shore Hospital for many years.
She was preceded in death by her two daughters; Ola Mae Richardson, Cindy Mae Lee and one son; Jerome P. Lee.
She leaves to cherish her beautiful memories, her beloved friend for several years Mr. Calvin Hodges, children; James White,Jr. (Shelia Dexter), Marcus White, Geneva White, Johnny L. Lee, Emma L. Lee and Eddie Butler; 28 grand children,39 great grands, extended family Angela White, Charlya B. White, James Richardson, Sr. and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services for Mrs. Pearlie Mae White Davis will be held 12:30 Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Cooper Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. L.L. Dixon, Eulogist. Interment will follow in The Garden of Rest Cemetery, Lake Jeffery Road. Visitation for family and friends will be Friday November 22, 2019 6:00 until 7:30pm at Cooper Funeral Home Chapel.
Arrangements entrusted to: COOPER FUNERAL HOME 251 NE Washington Street, Lake City, FL. 32055. Mr. Willis O. Cooper, L.F.D.
Published in Lake City Reporter on Nov. 22, 2019