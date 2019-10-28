Mrs. Penny Slingker Oppermann, age 92, of Middleburg, Florida died Thursday, Oct. 24, in the Custead Care Center, Orange Park, Florida following an extended illness. Mrs. Oppermann was born in Bowling Green, Kentucky and lived in Lake City, Florida for over 50 years before moving to the Jacksonville, Florida area. She was employed as an occupational safety engineer with the U.S. Civil Service until her retirement. She was a member of the St. James Episcopal Church, Lake City, Florida and enjoyed the game of her life, playing bridge. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert B. Oppermann and her parents, William J. and Ollie Mae Rinehart Slingker. She is survived by her two daughters, Penny J. Hixon of Orange Park, Florida and Cynthia S. Hayes of Tampa, Florida: Three grandchildren also survive. A funeral service to honor the life of Mrs. Oppermann will be held at 2 P.M. Monday, Oct. 28, in the St. James Episcopal Church with Rector Douglas Hodsdon officiating. Entombment will be in Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, Lake City, Florida. Visitation and gathering with the family will be from 7 to 8 P.M. Sunday, Oct. 27, at GUERRY FUNERAL HOME, 2659 S.W. Main Blvd., Lake City, Florida. www.guerryfuneralhome.net
Published in Lake City Reporter on Oct. 28, 2019