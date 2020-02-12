Guest Book View Sign Service Information Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home 3596 South Highway 441 Lake City , FL 32025 (386)-752-1954 Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Phyllis Lackey Farnell

Mrs. Phyllis Lackey Farnell, 76, of Lake City, passed away peacefully on Sunday afternoon, February 9, 2020 at the Haven-Suwannee Valley Hospice Care Center after an extended illness. She was born in Dunedin, Florida on May 18, 1943 to the late 1st SGT FHP John W. Lackey and Maxine Brake Lackey. She has lived most of her life in the Lake City area and was a member of the Wellborn Baptist Church. She was the Valedictorian of the CHS class of 1961 and the Salutatorian of the UF Business School class of 1965. She worked for Kennedy Space Center from 1965-1966 and then with the Lake City Community College as the Business Manager from 1967-1987. She was an accomplished pianist and organist; she played the piano for Berea Baptist Church for over 25 years and also for Parkview Baptist Church. She also received the JCPenney mother of the year award in 1986, for an essay that was written by her son Jonathan.

She is preceded in death by her parents, and brother, David John Lackey.

She is survived by her husband of 44 ½ years, Mason Farnell of Lake City; daughter, Rebecca MacLaren (Don) of Lake City; sons, Jeremy Farnell and Jonathan Farnell (Amanda) both of Lake City; sister-in-law, Jimmie Gail Lackey of Texas and brother-in-law, Bert Farnell (Mary Jane) also of Texas. Four grandchildren, Joseph Stephens, Mason Farnell, Marshall Farnell and Madilyn Farnell of Lake City. Several nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews also survive.

Graveside funeral services for Mrs. Farnell will be conducted on Monday, February 17, 2020 at 10:30 A.M. in the Farnell Cemetery with Pastor Rick McCall and Dr. Fritz Fountain officiating. Interment will follow. The family will receive friends from 4:00-6:00 P.M. on Sunday afternoon, February 16, 2020 at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations please be considered to Haven-Suwannee Valley Hospice Care Center, 6037 US HWY 90 WEST, Lake City, FL, 32055.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S. US HWY 441, Lake City, FL, 32025, 386-752-1954. Please leave words of comfort for the family at Mrs. Phyllis Lackey FarnellMrs. Phyllis Lackey Farnell, 76, of Lake City, passed away peacefully on Sunday afternoon, February 9, 2020 at the Haven-Suwannee Valley Hospice Care Center after an extended illness. She was born in Dunedin, Florida on May 18, 1943 to the late 1st SGT FHP John W. Lackey and Maxine Brake Lackey. She has lived most of her life in the Lake City area and was a member of the Wellborn Baptist Church. She was the Valedictorian of the CHS class of 1961 and the Salutatorian of the UF Business School class of 1965. She worked for Kennedy Space Center from 1965-1966 and then with the Lake City Community College as the Business Manager from 1967-1987. She was an accomplished pianist and organist; she played the piano for Berea Baptist Church for over 25 years and also for Parkview Baptist Church. She also received the JCPenney mother of the year award in 1986, for an essay that was written by her son Jonathan.She is preceded in death by her parents, and brother, David John Lackey.She is survived by her husband of 44 ½ years, Mason Farnell of Lake City; daughter, Rebecca MacLaren (Don) of Lake City; sons, Jeremy Farnell and Jonathan Farnell (Amanda) both of Lake City; sister-in-law, Jimmie Gail Lackey of Texas and brother-in-law, Bert Farnell (Mary Jane) also of Texas. Four grandchildren, Joseph Stephens, Mason Farnell, Marshall Farnell and Madilyn Farnell of Lake City. Several nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews also survive.Graveside funeral services for Mrs. Farnell will be conducted on Monday, February 17, 2020 at 10:30 A.M. in the Farnell Cemetery with Pastor Rick McCall and Dr. Fritz Fountain officiating. Interment will follow. The family will receive friends from 4:00-6:00 P.M. on Sunday afternoon, February 16, 2020 at the funeral home.In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations please be considered to Haven-Suwannee Valley Hospice Care Center, 6037 US HWY 90 WEST, Lake City, FL, 32055.Arrangements are under the direction and care of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S. US HWY 441, Lake City, FL, 32025, 386-752-1954. Please leave words of comfort for the family at www.gatewayforestlawn.com. Published in Lake City Reporter on Feb. 12, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Lake City Reporter Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close