Mrs. Polly L. Putnam, age 91, of Lake City, FL, passed away peacefully on October 4, 2019 at Solaris Healthcare Center. She was born on January 27, 1928 to the late Joe and Gertie Lockridge in Piedmont, Alabama.Mrs. Putnam had resided in Alabama before moving to Lake City with her family in 1962. She worked at Aeron Corporation for 28 years before retiring in 1990. Mrs. Putnam loved God and was a member at the Pine Grove Baptist Church. Mrs. Putnam loved to go to church, she loved to work in her yard, and could make any plant flourish. She was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She loved her family and would do anything she could to help others.Mrs. Putnam was preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Gertie Lockridge; her husband of 50 years: Bill Putnam, who passed in 2008; two daughters: Kay Cohee and Linda Cohee Blair; three grandchildren: Brandon Cohee, Sarah Davis, and Brandon Michael Pritchett; and a sister: Virginia Cronan.Mrs. Putnam leaves behind six children; her three sons: Joel Cohee of Lake City, Steve (Gail) Cohee of Hokes Bluff, AL and Billy Putnam of Ft. White; her three daughters: Judy (Tim) Smith of Lake Butler, Cyndi (Jim) Patterson of Apache, OK, and Kristy (Shannon) Hull of Ft. White; twelve grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, 5 great-great grandchildren, and numerous extended family also survive.There will be a viewing on Monday, October 7, 2019 at 1:00pm, followed by the service at 2:00 pm at Dees-Parrish Family Funeral Home with burial at Forest Lawn in Lake City. Published in Lake City Reporter on Oct. 8, 2019

