Mrs. Quinn Dicks Boone, 82, of Lake City, passed away peacefully on Monday evening, April 22, 2019 at the Haven-Suwannee Valley Hospice Care Center in Lake City after an extended illness. She was born in Lake City on October 2, 1936 to the late Drew and Elsie Dicks. She has made Lake City her home most of her life and attended Bethlehem Baptist Church. She is preceded in death by her husband William Boone, her son, Andy Boone, and her son-in-law, David Crews.
She is survived by her children, Martin Boone, Pam Crews, Jeanie Wallace (David) and Susan Lents; grandchildren, Thomas Crews (Heather), James Boone, Samantha Chestnut, Teddy Wallace, Kristi Wallace and Vika Wallace along with her two great-grandsons, David Crews and Jay-Paul Boone also survive.
Funeral services for Mrs. Boone will be conducted on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. in the Hopeful Baptist Church. Interment will follow in the Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction and care of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S. US HWY 441, Lake City, FL, 32025. Please leave words of comfort for the family at www.gatewayforestlawn.com.
Published in Lake City Reporter on Apr. 25, 2019