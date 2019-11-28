Mrs. Reatha Mae Williams was born June 30, 1927, in Sanderson, Florida to Emma Blue Smith and Robert Smith. The native Baker Countian was called home to be with the Lord on November 21, 2019, in Macclenny, Florida. Mrs. Williams was educated in the Public Schools of Baker County. She was united in marriage to Lee Williams for 47 years, and to this union, 10 children were born. Mr. Williams and one child, Gloria Jean Williams also precedes her in death.
Precious memories are left with daughters, Jerine Coleman, Donna Williams, Jacqueline Williams, and Irish Williams; sons, Nathaniel Williams (Judy), Alvin Williams, Frederick Williams, Rev. Eugene Williams (Nonani), and Ivory Williams (Shawana); sister, Betty Givens; brother, Allen Smith; hosts of other family members and friends.
Funeral services for Mrs. Reatha Mae Williams will be 11:00 A.M. Saturday, November 30, 2019, at Faith Bible Church, Sanderson, FL.
Visitation with the family will be from 5:00 - 7:00 P.M. Friday, November 29, 2019, at Faith Bible Church.
Arrangements entrusted to COMBS FUNERAL HOME, 292 NE Washington St., Lake City, FL, (386) 752-4366. "The Caring Professionals"
Published in Lake City Reporter on Nov. 28, 2019