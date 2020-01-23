Mrs. Rita Flora Mazdzer, age 91, of Lake City, Florida died Friday, Jan. 17,in the Plantation Oaks Senior Living Facility, High Springs, Florida following a long illness.

Mrs. Mazdzer was born in West Chazy, New York and lived in New Port Richey, Florida before moving to Lake City, Florida 14 years ago. She was a member of the Epiphany Catholic Church, a homemaker who enjoyed gardening, crafts shows, sewing and cooking. She was the widow of the late Roger Joseph Landry and Edward James Mazdzer.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Herman Edward and Cecile Brown Lapier and her two sons, Ronald J. Landry and Robert Landry.

She is survived by her daughter, Regena (Stephen) Crane of Lake City, Florida: her son, Randy (Connie) Landry of Las Vegas, Nevada: one brother, Herman Lapier of New York: 10 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren also survive.

A funeral mass to honor the life of Mrs. Mazdzer will be held at 2 P.M. Wednesday, Jan. 22, in the Epiphany Catholic Church with Father Robert Trujillo officiating. Final disposition will be by cremation. GUERRY FUNERAL HOME, 2659 S.W. Main Blvd., Lake City, Florida is in charge of arrangements.