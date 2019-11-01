Mrs. Roselle (Rosie) Bodager, 88, passed away Saturday Oct. 26, 2019.
Mrs. Bodager was born June 24, 1931 in Macclenny, FL to the late Arthur Combs and Susie Burnsed. She moved to the Lake City area 3 years ago from Hiawassee, GA. Rosie was a retired hairstylist, real estate developer, and of the Baptist faith. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Bodager and her parents Arthur and Susie Burnsed Combs.
Happiness is a choice and she chose happiness. She loved her family and friends with a passion. She was an avid sports fan with her favorite teams being the Florida Gators, Georgia Bulldogs, Atlanta Braves, Jacksonville Jaguars, and NASCARs #42, Kyle Larson! She also loved the Blue Ridge Mountains, Cruises, and Fun!
Rosie was full of spunk and attitude and she was loved by all.
Leaving behind to cherish the memories, Rosie is survived by her daughter: Andrea Smith and her husband Bob; her son Charles Morrison and his wife Shirley; three grandchildren: Mike Smith (Callie), Jennifer Morrison, Jesse Morrison; three great grand-children: Dallas Smith, Chase Smith, and Jacob Morrison.
A private celebration of life will be held at later date.
