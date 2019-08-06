Mrs. Ruby Louise Colson, 79, of Lake City, passed away on Monday morning, August 5, 2019 after an extended illness.
Graveside funeral services for Mrs. Colson will be conducted on Friday, August 9, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. in Bethel Cemetery (HWY 441 south) with Johnny Kie Vining officiating. Interment will follow. The family will receive friends on Thursday evening, August 8, 2019 from 5:00-7:00 P.M. at the funeral home.
A complete obituary will follow in the Wednesday edition of the Lake City Reporter. Arrangements are under the direction and care of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S. US HWY 441, Lake City, FL, 32025, 386-752-1954. Please leave words of comfort for the family at www.gatewayforestlawn.com.
Published in Lake City Reporter on Aug. 6, 2019