Mrs. Sally H Howell, 95, passed away in the late morning on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at Lifepath Hospice in Tampa, Florida.
Mrs. Howell was born Sally Haynes on April 4, 1933, in Paducah, Kentucky to the late John & Margaret Haynes. She lived in this area for 58 years and was a member of Philippi Baptist Church of Lake City, Florida. She was preceded in death by her husband Robert William Howell.
Mrs. Howell was World War 2 veteran as a member of the United States Navy WAVES. This unit was the women's branch of the United States Naval Reserve during World War II. It was established on July 21, 1942 by the U.S. Congress and signed into law by President Franklin D. Roosevelt on July 30. This authorized the U.S. Navy to accept women into the Naval Reserve as commissioned officers and at the enlisted level, effective for the duration of the war plus six months. The purpose of the law was to release officers and men for sea duty and replace them with women in shore establishments. Mrs. Howell was assigned to the VA Hospital in Lake City, Florida.
Survivors are her son: Robert W. Howell II-Valrico, FL; her daughter: JoAnn Howell-Tampa, FL; one sister: Charlotte Downing-Dayton, OH; seven grandchildren & twenty-four great-grandchildren.
Graveside services for Mrs. Howell will be held Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in the Philippi Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends on Friday, February 7, 2020 from 7:00 p.m.-8:30 p.m. in the Memorial Chapel of Dees-Parrish Family Funeral Home
