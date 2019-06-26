Mrs. Sandra Ann (Letourneau) Wilson, born on January 21, 1947 in Springfield, Massachusetts, to the late Hazel M Gore and the late Carter Letourneau, passed away at age 72 on June 19, 2019 in Lake City, Florida.
She graduated from Springfield High School of Commerce in 1965. Sandra was married to Wed Wilson for 38 years. Sandra enjoyed dancing. She was a member of the Epiphany Catholic Church.
She was preceded in death by her stepmother, Florence Letourneau; and dogs, Patches and P J. Sandra is survived by her son, Michael T Wilson; Daughter-in-law, Saundra Wilson; brother, Daniel G Letourneau; and grandchildren, Daniel J Letourneau, Matthew Wilson, Ryan Wilson, and Samantha Soupene
The Funeral Mass will be at Epiphany Catholic Church on Thursday June 27th at 10:00AM. Donations in Sandra's name to HAVEN Hospice are welcome and appreciated.
Published in Lake City Reporter on June 26, 2019