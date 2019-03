Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mrs. Sarah Blackmon-Lashley. View Sign

Mrs. Sarah Blackmon Lashley, age 68, of Lake City, Florida died Friday, March 1, in the Baya Point Nursing & Rehab Center, Lake City, Florida following a long illness. She was born in Lake City, Florida and lived most of her life here. She was a homemaker, a Christian and loved to listen to gospel music. She was preceded in death by her parents, William Otis and Ora Lee Davis Blackmon and her sister, Yvonne Gasparrini. She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Emory L. Lashley of Lake City, Florida; One sister, Debra Cass of Tallahassee, Florida; Three brothers, Kenny (Crystal) Blackmon of Raleigh, North Carolina, Todd Cass and Lee Cass, Jr. of Florida; a dear and wonderful sister-in-law, Jennie Hughes of Jasper, Florida.

A funeral service to honor the life of Mrs. Lashley will be held at 11 A.M. Monday, March 4, in the Trinity Praise and Worship Center, Lake City, Florida with Rev. Joyce Hunter, Pastor, officiating and assisted by Rev. Rick Stone. Interment will be in Memorial Cemetery, Lake City, Florida. Visitation and gathering with the family will be from 10 to 11 A.M. Monday (One hour before services) at the church. Please consider memorials to Haven Hospice, 6037 West U.S. Highway 90, Lake City, Florida 32055. GUERRY FUNERAL HOME, 2659 S. W. Main Blvd., Lake City, Florida is in charge of arrangements.

