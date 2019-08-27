Mrs. Susan Hart Cole, 82, a native of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away peacefully, Saturday morning. Mrs. Cole had been a resident of Lake City for the past fourteen years moving here from Lake Wales, Florida. Mrs. Hart retired from the Department of the Navy. Mrs. Cole was a member of the First United Methodist Church. She enjoyed reading. Cooking ceramics, and was a member of the Ladies Purple Hat Club of Pascagoula. Mississippi.
Mrs. Cole is survived by her son and daughter-in law, Jeffery and Debra Cole of Covington, Georgia; and a daughter, Stephanie Cole of Lake City, Florida. Two grandsons, Jacob and Truman Jerome of Georgia.
Memorial services for Mrs. Cole will be conducted at 10:00 AM Wednesday morning in the Chapel of the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of the DEES-PARRISH FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 458 S. Marion Ave., Lake City, FL 32025 (386)752-1234 Please leave messages of condolence and share fond memories with the family at Parrishfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Lake City Reporter on Aug. 27, 2019