Mrs. Sybil Alaine Blackmore

Service Information
Dees-Parrish Family Funeral Home
458 S Marion Ave.
Lake City , FL 32025
(386)-752-2211

Visitation
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Dees-Parrish Family Funeral Home
458 S Marion Ave.
Lake City , FL 32025

Funeral service
11:00 AM
Mikesville Presbyterian Church

Mrs. Sybil Alaine Blackmore, 84, of Ellisville, Florida, passed away peacefully, Sunday, August 4, 2019 at her residence surrounded by her loved ones.



Born December 5, 1934 in Miami, Florida to the late Thomas Denham and Sybil Bodden Thompson, Mrs. Blackmore moved with her husband and children to Columbia County from Hialeah, Florida in 1971. She was a homemaker and enjoyed traveling (RVing), crafting, square dancing with the Dixie Dancers and was an active member of the Mikesville Presbyterian Church.

She is survived by her husband of sixty-three years, Harry Blackmore; her children, Brian (Sheila) Blackmore of Lake City; Steven Blackmore of Hampton, Georgia and Tracy (Susan) Blackmore of Lake City; a brother, Michael Thompson of Fernandina Beach and five grandchildren, Alan & Erika of Virginia Beach; Leigha of Hampton, Georgia and Chad and Ruben of Lake City.

Funeral services for Mrs. Blackmore will be conducted at 11:00 A.M., Thursday, August 8, 2019 in the Mikesville Presbyterian Church with Pastor Shirley Mergan officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5-7:00 Wednesday evening in the Chapel of the Dees-Parrish Family Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial donations be made to the Mikesville Presbyterian Church, 384 S.E. Club House Lane , Lake City, FL 32024 or to Haven Hospice, 4037 US Highway 90 West, Lake City, FL 32055. Arrangements are under the direction of the DEES-PARRISH FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 458 S. Marion Ave., Lake City, FL 32025 (386)752-1234

