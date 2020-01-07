Mrs. Tina Marie Starling, age 56, of Lake City, Florida died Saturday, Jan. 4, at her residence following an extended illness. She was born in Macclenny, Florida and had resided in Lake City, Florida for the past 15 years. She was a homemaker and loved to sit out in her gazebo, which she called her serenity room. She was a strong woman and loved her daughters and grandchildren and was proud of their families and their many accomplishments.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Kristelle M. Hill and her parents, Neal and Ruby Lucille Harris Starling.
She is survived by her two daughters, Shannon M. (Rex) Murray of Mayo, Fla. and Leslie Warner of Lake City, Fla.: her loving companion and life partner, Michael L. Trimble of Lake City, Fla.: Three sisters, Terri Miller of Orange Park, Fla., Linda Ufferman and Kathy Stafford both of Lake City, Fla.: Three brothers, Lonnie Starling of Middleburg, Fla., Markus Starling of Vermont and Neal Martin of White Springs, Fla.: Twelve grandchildren also survive.
A funeral service to honor the life of Mrs. Starling will be held at 3 P.M. Wednesday, Jan. 8, in the Chapel of Guerry Funeral Home with Rev. Randy Ogburn, Pastor of Watertown Congregational Methodist Church, officiating. Final disposition will be by cremation.
Visitation and gathering with the family will be from 2 to 3 P.M. (One hour before services). GUERRY FUNERAL HOME2559 S.W. Main Blvd., Lake City, Fla. is in charge of services. www.guerryfuneralhome.net.
Published in Lake City Reporter on Jan. 7, 2020