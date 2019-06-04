Mrs. Toni Delores Whidden, age 95 of Lake City, FL passed away Friday, May 31, at Suwannee Valley Care Center, Lake City, FL. Mrs. Whidden was born in Waveland, Indiana to the late Roy George and Ruth Ellen Appleget Boyce. Mrs. Whidden resided in Lake City, FL for 70 years after moving here from Newberry, FL. Mrs. Whidden worked as a sales clerk for S & S Food Stores and loved sewing, doing cross word puzzles, watching old western movies, and her pet cat. Mrs. Whidden attended First Christian Church, Lake City, FL.
She is preceded in death by her parents: Her loving husband, Junior Richard Whidden, her daughter, Bell Star Ratliff and a grandchild, Rebecca Stanley. Mrs. Whidden is survived by one son, Stefen Shady of Palm Desert, CA: Three daughters, Sherrel E. (Larry) Corbett of Bryceville, FL, Elaine (Mike) Little of Lake City, FL, and Rhonda (Edward) Goodman of Lake City, FL. She has 7 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren who are also living.
A Graveside service to honor the life of Mrs. Whidden will be held Thursday, June 6 at 11:30 A.M. at Scott Cemetery, Lake City, FL with Reverend Art Peterson officiating. Visitation will be held Thursday, June 6 from 10 A.M. to 11 A.M. at Guerry Funeral Home, Lake City, Florida.
Interment will be held at Scott Cemetery, Lake City, FL following the graveside service. GUERRY FUNERAL HOME, 2659 S.W. Main Blvd., Lake City, Florida is in charge of arrangements.
