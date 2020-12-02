1/1
Mrs. Virginia Fralick Nettles
Mrs. Virginia Fralick Nettles, age 84, of Lake City, Florida died Sunday, Nov. 29, at her residence following an extended illness. She was born in Lake Wales, Florida and had resided in Lake City for the past 80 years. She and her late husband, Joe Nettles, owned and operated the Nettles Sausage Company, Lake City, Florida for many years until her retirement in 2001. She was a charter member of the Victory Assembly of God Church (formerly Everybody's Tabernacle) in the community of Ellisville in Columbia County, a graduate of the Mason City High School Class of 1954 and enjoyed going to their cabin in the Smoky Mountains.
She was preceded in death by her late husband, Joe Nettles, her parents, Luther E and Virgie S. Fralick and a brother, Luther E. Fralick, Jr.
She is survived by her daughter, Gail (John) Osburn, three sons, Billy (Pennie) Nettles, Bruce Nettles and Jerry (Paula) Nettles all of Lake City, Florida: Two sisters, Patsy Moore of Lake Butler, Florida and Peggy (Allen) Rowe of Lake City, Florida: one brother, Juanice (Goldie) Fralick of Wellborn, Florida: Six grandchildren, Derrick Hall, Garrett Osburn, Kye Osburn, Megan Osburn, Madeline Mabile and Chelsea Jo Nettles: one great-grandchild, Kairi Gregory, also survives.
A funeral service to honor the life of Mrs. Nettles will be held at 11 A.M. Thursday, Dec. 3, in the Victory Assembly of God Church with Rev. Roger Siter, Pastor, officiating. Interment will be in Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, Lake City, Florida. Visitation and gathering with the family will be from 10 to 11 A.M. Thursday (One hour before services) at the church.
GUERRY FUNERAL HOME, 2659 S.W. Main Blvd, Lake City, Florida is in charge of arrangements. www.guerryfuneralhome.net

Published in Lake City Reporter on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Victory Assembly of God Church
DEC
3
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Victory Assembly of God Church
Funeral services provided by
Guerry Funeral Homes - Lake City
2659 SW Main Blvd
Lake City, FL 32025
386-752-2414
